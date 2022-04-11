Indonesia Fails to Win 2022 AFF Futsal Championship

english.jpnn.com, THAILAND - Indonesia's hopes of bringing home the 2022 AFF Futsal Championship title was shattered by Thailand.

After a 2-2 draw in normal time, the Garuda squad had to give up 3-5 via a penalty shootout.

The Indonesia vs Thailand duel took place at the Huamark Indoor Stadium, Bangkok, Sunday (10/4).

After the match, FK Senica winger Egy Maulana Vikri expressed his appreciation to the Garuda squad despite failing to win.

"Nice try," wrote Egy via his personal Instagram account.

Indonesia's defeat was quite painful. The Garuda squad had a 2-0 lead via Evan Soumilena (8') and Ardiansyah Runtuboy (25').

However, Thailand managed to turn the game around through goals from Krit Aransanyalak and Muhammad Osamanmusa one minute before the match ended.

The match continued to the penalty shootout. The execution of Ardiansyah Runtuboy, who became the second kicker, was anticipated by the opposing goalkeeper.