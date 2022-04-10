Indonesia Leads 1-0 Over Thailand in First Half of AFF Futsal Final
english.jpnn.com, THAILAND - The Indonesian national futsal team has temporarily won 1-0 over Thailand in the first round of the 2022 AFF Futsal Championship Final at the Huamark Indoor Stadium, Bangkok, Sunday (10/4) afternoon.
Thousands of Thai fans who were present did not reduce the confidence of the Garuda Squad when facing the host team in the top party.
The game has only been running for three minutes, Indonesia immediately threatened the opponents through the kick of Marvin. However, the ball was saved by the Thai goalkeeper.
In the eighth minute, Evan Soumilena finally scored. Indonesia was 1-0 ahead.
Until the game was over, the position did not change.
Indonesia temporarily took the lead over Thailand with the narrow score. (dkk/mcr20/jpnn)
