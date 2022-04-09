Indonesia U-19 Attend Final Test Against Pohang Steelers FC

english.jpnn.com, KOREA - The U-19 Indonesian national soccer team underwent its final test against Pohang Steelers FC in South Korea on Saturday (9/4) afternoon.

For the time being, Indonesia is 0-3 behind the South Korean local club.

This is a setback from the first meeting against Pohang Steelers U-18 on Wednesday (6/4), where Indonesia won 2-0. At that time, the match was held in three halves, with 40 minutes each.

This time, Indonesia U-19 conceded three goals in the first half. No goals were made against the opposing team.

The starter for the Indonesian team was Erlangga Setyo under the bar. Then, the other ten were Raka Cahyana, Marcell Januar, Barnabas Sobor, Kakang Rudianto, Mikael Alfredo Tata, Kadek Arel, Rafli Asrul, Marselino Ferdinan, Ronaldo Kwateh, and Ferdiansyah.

With this, audience can actually guess the outline of the Indonesian U-19 team projected for the upcoming 2023 U-20 World Cup, which will be held in Indonesia. (dkk/mcr20/jpnn)

