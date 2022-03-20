Miguel Oliveira Wins Mandalika MotoGP, Closer to Marquez's Record

english.jpnn.com, LOMBOK - Red Bull KTM racer Miguel Oliveira won the 2022 MotoGP, which took place at the Mandalika Circuit, Sunday (20/3).

The Portuguese rider finished first with a time of 33 minutes and 27.223 seconds. Just behind Oliveira was Monster Energy Yamaha racer, Fabio Quartararo.

The French racer initially started from the first position, but due to lack of consistency, Quartararo slipped to fifth position, before finally becoming runner-up.

Pramac Ducati rider Johann Zarco completed the podium. He posted a time of 3.158 seconds slower than Oliveira.

From fourth to tenth place, there were Jack Miller, Alex Rins, Joan Mir, Franco Morbidelli, Brad Binder, Aleix Espargaro, and Darryn Binder.

Oliveira's victory at the Mandalika Circuit made him closer to Marc Marquez in the record book.

Also See: Jokowi Introduces Custom Motorcycle to MotoGP Racers

Oliveira has won twice in a new place, namely Mandalika (2022) and Portimao (2020).

Meanwhile, Marquez has won three times, namely Thailand (2018), Argentina (2014), and America (2013).