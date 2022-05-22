SEA Games 2021: Indonesian Tennis Wins A Gold, as Minister Amalis Came

english.jpnn.com, HANOI - Cristopher Rungkat/Aldilla Sutjiadi, Indonesian tennis mixed doubles, successfully presented their first gold medal.

This victory was the result of defeating Thailand representatives Patcharin Cheapchandej / Pruchya Isaro with a score of 6-7, 6-2 super tie break 10-5.

This achievement became the 50th medal for the Indonesian contingent.

Previously, the Indonesian tennis team was only able to win a silver medal from the men's team and one bronze from the women's team.

After watching the match, Minister of Youth and Sports Zainudin Amali congratulated Christo and Aldila immediately on the field.

"Congratulations to Christo and Aldila. Alhamdulillah, I watched weightlifting and received a gold medal, and now I watched tennis and got gold too," said Minister Amali who came directly to Hanaka Bac Ninh on Friday (20/5).

Menpora Amali was watching the match from the start and seeing Aldila receiving treatment after his left eye was hit by the ball from the opposing player.

"I was nervous and tense when I saw the game, especially when Aldila was hit by a ball in his eye in the second set. Alhamdulillah he could get up and won the game. I am really proud of them," added Menpora Amali.