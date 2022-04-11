Complete List of Indonesian Players in Badminton Asia Championship

english.jpnn.com, JAKARTA - The Indonesian Badminton Association (PBSI) has released a list of Indonesian badminton players to be sent to the Badminton Asia Championship.

The tournament will take place in Manila, Philippines, from April 26 to May 1.

The Garuda squad consists of 20 players, with four players in each sector, according to the regulations of the Badminton Asia Federation.

It is certain that many young players will compete following the absence of Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo a.k.a The Minions, as well as Greysia Polii and Apriyani Rahayu.

Here is the complete list:

Men's singles

Jonatan Christie

Anthony Sinisuka Ginting

Shesar Hiren Rhustavito

Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo

Women's singles

Gregoria Mariska Tunjung

Putra Kusuma Wardani

Stephanie Widjaja

Komang Ayu Cahya Dewi

Men's doubles