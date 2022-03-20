Lakhsya Sen Thwarts Lee Zii Jia's Title Defense at All England

english.jpnn.com, INGGRIS - Lee Zii Jia had to bury his dream deep to defend the All England title.

The Malaysian badminton player lost to India's Lakhsya Sen in the semifinals of the 2022 All England.

Competing at the Birmingham Arena, Saturday (19/3) evening West Indonesian time, Zii Jia lost after a rubber game with a score of 13-21, 21-12, and 19-21.

In the first game, both players were involved in a tight game until the score was equal to 6-6. However, Sen slowly darted away from Zii Jia and closed the interval with an 11-9 advantage.

After the break, Zii Jia managed to equalize to 13-13. Unfortunately, his score was stagnant as Sen took the first game with a 21-13 advantage.

Entering the second game, Zii Jia began to appear more explosive. As a result, the player ranked seventh in the world left Sen with a score of 9-3 before finally closing the interval with 11-4.

After the break, Zii Jia did not give Sen the slightest room to develop. The Malaysian player closed the second game with a score of 21-12.

The match continued into the third game to determine the winner. Again, both players were involved in a tough game. The position was as strong as 18-18, but Sen was able to close the match with a 21-19 victory.