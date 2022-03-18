Gregoria Mariska Gets Feedback from PBSI After Loss at All England

english.jpnn.com, INGGRIS - Gregoria Mariska Tunjung's appearance at the 2022 All England received direct attention from PBSI.

The parent organization of badminton in Indonesia assessed that Gregoria's performance was far from what was expected.

Faced with South Korea's badminton queen, An Seyoung, Gregoria lost in two straight games with a score of 16-21 and 4-21 in just 28 minutes.

PBSI's head of development and achievement, Rionny Mainaky, said that Gregoria did not have good confidence when playing against top players.

The woman ranked 27 in the world seemed hesitant in making decisions and tended to follow the pattern of the opponent's game.

"Gregoria played hesitantly. It seemed like her strategy and game didn't work, and then she wasn't ready to be tired. That made her unable to go all out," said Rionny in a written release.

Rionny, who is also the coach of Indonesian women's doubles, advised Gregoria to increase her fighting power on the field.

Players who are in the same category as Gregoria such as Busanan Ongbamrungphan, Pornpawee Chochuwong (Thailand), An Seyoung (South Korea), and Yeo Jia Min (Singapore) are already one step ahead.