With Elkan Baggott as Starter, Ipswich Town Sets Great Record

english.jpnn.com, INGGRIS - Elkan Baggott appeared as a starter when Ipswich Town U-23 played against Watford U-23 in the Professional Development League Two, Monday (21/2).

Competing at Playford Road, Ipswich won with a landslide score of 3-0.

Not only a starter, Elkan was also appointed as team captain.

Ipswich Town opened the scoring in the 40th minute through Cameron Stewart's header, utilizing Harley Curtis' assist.

The Kieran Mckenna's men doubled their lead in the 47th minute through Cameron Stewart's brace.

The victory score was closed by Tyreece Simpson in the 53rd minute.

Also See: IBL to Resume in Jakarta Throughout March

Ipswich's 3-0 advantage lasted until the game was over.

This result extends Ipswich Town's winning streak to five consecutive games in Development League Two.