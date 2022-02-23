Chelsea Beat Lille in First Leg of Champions League Last 16

english.jpnn.com, LONDON - Chelsea won the first leg of the Champions League last 16, beating Lille.

Competing at Stamford Bridge, Wednesday (23/2) early morning West Indonesian time, the Blues won 2-0 over Lille.

As the host, Chelsea appeared so fluid in this match. The Thomas Tuchel's troops dominated in the first half.

Chelsea almost opened the scoring when the game had been running for five minutes. Unfortunately, Kai Havertz's stroke after welcoming Cesar Azpilicueta's pass bounced slightly from the opponent's goal.

Three minutes later, Chelsea finally scored. Hakim Ziyech's corner from the left side of the Lille defense was met by Havertz's header. The Blues led 1-0.

Chelsea again spread the threat in the 18th minute. Unfortunately, Marcos Alonso's volley was still in the arms of Lille goalkeeper Leo Jardim.

Lille occasionally threatened the Chelsea goal through a counter-attack scheme. The Jocelyn Gourvennec's troops threatened the Chelsea defense through Benjamin Andre's long-range shot. However, the ball was muted by Edouard Mendy.

Chelsea's 1-0 advantage lasted until halftime. Entering the second half, Chelsea still dominated the game.