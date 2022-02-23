Juventus Draw 1-1 with Villarreal in Champions League Last 16

english.jpnn.com, VILLARREAL - Juventus drew 1-1 with Villarreal in the first leg of the Champions League last 16.

The match took place at the Estadio de la Ceramica, Wednesday (23/2) early morning West Indonesian time.

Dusan Vlahovic's quick goal when the game had only been running for 31 seconds was equalized by Dani Parejo in the 66th minute.

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri said he was satisfied with his team's performance despite that the Old Lady seemed to have difficulty controlling the game.

"We made a bad mistake on their equaliser. We perfectly knew that they were trying that move and we still allowed them to score. However, the team played a good game in general," said Allegri.

"We made a few mistakes also in attack, straying offside when we had good chances on the counterattack. In general, I'm quite satisfied with the performance," he added.

Juventus will have to work harder to win the second leg at the Allianz Stadium on March 17.

Giorgio Chiellini and his friends must beat The Yellow Submarine to advance to the last eight. (mcr16/mcr20/jpnn)

