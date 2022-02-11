Indonesia Withdraws from U-23 Cup After Players Contract Covid-19

english.jpnn.com, JAKARTA - Indonesia has withdrawn from the 2022 AFF U-23 Cup in Cambodia, according to assistant coach Nova Arianto.

This was also announced by the Football Association of Indonesia (PSSI), Friday (11/2).

Nova said that there were many considerations from the coaching team and the federation.

"After a swab test on Thursday morning, five players were positive for Covid-19. In addition, there are two coaches and one staff member who still have the virus," he said.

Nova said that withdrawing from the U-23 Cup was the best decision because Garuda Muda had only one player in the goalkeeping position.

"For now, the team does not have other options for the goalkeeping position. Many wingers and strikers are also exposed to Covid-19, and some have injuries," he said.

The 2022 AFF U-23 Cup is scheduled to take place in Cambodia from February 14 to February 26.

The Indonesian team could have defended its championship title after defeating Thailand in 2019. (mcr15/mcr20/jpnn)

