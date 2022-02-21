IBL to Resume in Jakarta Throughout March

english.jpnn.com, JAKARTA - After being suspended due to the Covid-19 outbreak, the 2022 Indonesia Basketball League (IBL) will resume in March.

The series will take place in Jakarta from March 3 to March 31.

All players will be placed at the Century Park Hotel, Senayan.

IBL President Director Junas Miradiarsyah said he had carefully prepared the tournament concept with a centralized bubble system.

Jakarta was chosen because it has adequate sports and medical facilities.

"There is not much time to prepare at this time, but we are paying attention to the surge in Covid-19 cases," said Junas.

On Monday, IBL players, coaches, and officials began to self-isolate.

They will be allowed to enter the hotel on February 28.