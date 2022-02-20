Indonesian Women's Team Wins BATC After Defeating South Korea
english.jpnn.com, SELANGOR - The Indonesian women's badminton team has successfully brought home the 2022 Badminton Asia Team Championships (BATC) title.
Competing at the Setia City Convention Center, Sunday (20/2), Indonesia won 3-1 over South Korea.
Gregoria Mariska Tunjung appeared as the first point contributor for Srikandi Merah Putih.
The single ranked 27th in the world easily defeated Sim Yu Jin with a score of 21-9 and 21-10 in just 26 minutes.
Unfortunately, Indonesia's 1-0 advantage did not last long because the women's doubles, Amalia Cahaya Pratiwi and Febriana Dwi Puji Kusuma, lost to a South Korean pair.
Amalia and Febriana lost through a rubber game 15-21, 21-14, and 14-21 to Baek Ha Na and Seung Yeon Seong.
However, Putri Kusuma Wardani brought Indonesia 2-1 ahead after beating Lee Se Yeon in two straight games, 21-10 and 21-18.
Then, the women's doubles Lanny Tria Mayasari and Nita Violina Marwah beat Kim Min Ji and Park Min Jeong in two straight games, 23-21 and 21-11.
The Indonesian women's badminton team has successfully brought home the 2022 BATC title.
RELATED NEWS
- Lee Zii Jia Beats Loh Kean Yew in 30 Minutes at BATC
- Pratama Arhan Signed by Japanese League Club
- Indonesian Players to Face Strong Opponents at German Open
- 15 Tested Positive for Covid-19 During MotoGP Pre-Season Test
- Asnawi Opens Up About Weather Trouble While in South Korea
- Espargaro Fastest in Mandalika, Top Challenger for Other Racers