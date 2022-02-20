Indonesian Women's Team Wins BATC After Defeating South Korea

english.jpnn.com, SELANGOR - The Indonesian women's badminton team has successfully brought home the 2022 Badminton Asia Team Championships (BATC) title.

Competing at the Setia City Convention Center, Sunday (20/2), Indonesia won 3-1 over South Korea.

Gregoria Mariska Tunjung appeared as the first point contributor for Srikandi Merah Putih.

The single ranked 27th in the world easily defeated Sim Yu Jin with a score of 21-9 and 21-10 in just 26 minutes.

Unfortunately, Indonesia's 1-0 advantage did not last long because the women's doubles, Amalia Cahaya Pratiwi and Febriana Dwi Puji Kusuma, lost to a South Korean pair.

Amalia and Febriana lost through a rubber game 15-21, 21-14, and 14-21 to Baek Ha Na and Seung Yeon Seong.

However, Putri Kusuma Wardani brought Indonesia 2-1 ahead after beating Lee Se Yeon in two straight games, 21-10 and 21-18.

Then, the women's doubles Lanny Tria Mayasari and Nita Violina Marwah beat Kim Min Ji and Park Min Jeong in two straight games, 23-21 and 21-11.