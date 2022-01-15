The Daddies Advance to India Open Finals After Defeating Malaysia

jpnn.com, INDIA - Indonesia's Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan have advanced to the finals of the 2022 India Open after defeating Malaysia's Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi.

Ahsan and Hendra won two straight games over Ong and Teo with a score of 21-15 and 21-18 in the match that took place at the K.D Jadhav Indoor Hall, New Delhi, India, Saturday (15/1).

Hendra said that the key to victory was to tighten the attacks and leave no room for the opponents develop their game.

"We were aware that Ong and Teo were in their best performance. In this match, we tried to open the attacks," said Hendra in a release.

Hendra added that the attacking pattern he used with Ahsan made it difficult for Ong and Teo to get out of pressure.

"They did not dare to play defensively. So, it was better for us to control the game," said the 34-year-old.

The Daddies' victory updated their meeting record with Ong and Teo to 3-1.

"Hopefully, this year can be better than last year. For the India Open, our preparation has been quite long," added Hendra.