The Daddies Lose to Host Pair in India Open Final

jpnn.com, INDIA - Indonesia's Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan a.k.a. The Daddies ended up being runner-up at the 2022 India Open after losing to the host representatives.

In the final that took place at the K.D Jadhav Indoor Hall, New Delhi, Sunday (16/1), the world number two doubles lost 16-21 and 24-26 to Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty.

After the match, The Daddies admitted that their opponents had a strong defense and counterattack.

Also See: The Daddies Advance to India Open Finals After Defeating Malaysia

"Today, they had a tight defense and were strong in attack. We were not ready to anticipate," said Hendra in a release.

The Daddies turned things around in the second game and almost opened a third game. However, the Indians, ranked 10th in the world, was able to eventually lead with 26-24.

According to Hendra, Rankireddy and Shetty dared to press at critical points, while he and Ahsan made some mistakes.

Despite this result, The Daddies are still grateful to be able to reach the final.

"[We're] happy with what we have got. Our target is to stay in the top four and perform optimally at the World Championships later," said Hendra.