Bagus Kahfi Reacts to Being Excluded from U-23 in Bali

english.jpnn.com, BALI - Bagus Kahfi has reacted to being excluded from Shin Tae Yong's training camp for the U-23 Indonesian national soccer team in Bali.

The 20-year-old is a goal machine for the Indonesian team in various age groups.

Referring to transfermarkt data, Bagus packed 16 goals from 15 matches with the U-16 national team.

Furthermore, he led Garuda Muda to win the 2018 AFF U-16 Cup, where he came out as the top scorer with 13 goals.

Although he was not called by coach Shin to the U-23 training camp, Bagus was not disappointed.

He said that the Garuda Muda team was full of champion players.

"All of our players are good. They are champion players," said Bagus on the KRTV YouTube channel.

Nevertheless, Bagus still wishes to wear the Garuda uniform next time.