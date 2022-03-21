Australian Woman Denied Entry to Bali Due to Moldy Passport

english.jpnn.com, BALI - An Australian woman named Bronte Gossling was extremely disappointed after she was denied entry to Bali, Indonesia, due to her moldy passport.

She decided to take a vacation to the Island of the Gods after travel to Indonesia reopened. Indonesian authorities recently removed the quarantine provisions.

To prepare for the trip, Gossling had spent as much as AUD$4,000 (Rp 42 million) on plane tickets, exclusive hotels, and Covid-19 tests.

"I handed over my passport and the clerk at the Jetstar desk said 'I can't let you onto the flight' and he pointed to my photo identification page and there was a bit of mould there," Gossling told radio show 2GB.

According to the immigration official's explanation to Gossling, the rules for visiting Bali have changed since 2019. As a result, there is a strict inspection at the passport section.

To her shock, the Indonesian government can impose a fine of around Rp 62 million for airlines that allow passengers with damaged passports.

Moreover, such passengers can be detained at the airport and sent back to their home country for violating Indonesian regulations.

Based on the Daily Star records, Gossling was not the only person to go through such an experience. Soccer athlete Sam Kerr also failed to fly on Jetstar because his passport was damaged. (lia/mcr20/jpnn)

