These Are Requirements to Enter Bali, Batam, Bintan

english.jpnn.com, BALI - The government has officially designated Bali, Batam, and Bintan as entry points for international travelers from a number of countries.

International travelers can enter Bali through I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport and Tanjung Benoa Harbor in Denpasar.

Travelers can enter Batam through Hang Nadim International Airport and Batam Port.

Meanwhile, those who wish to enter Bintan can depart for Raja Haji Fisabilillah Airport in Tanjung Pinang, Bintan Port, and Tanjung Pinang Port.

However, before entering Indonesia through the three entrances, travelers are advised to read Circular Number 13/2022 concerning the health protocol, signed by Covid-19 task force head Lt. Gen. Suharyanto on March 8.

There are three things that must be followed by travelers entering Bali, Batam, and Bintan.

First, they must comply with health protocols, download the PeduliLindungi application, fill out the Indonesian e-HAC, and show a physical or digital proof of having received the second dose of Covid-19 vaccine at least 14 days before departure.

Second, they must show their PCR test certificate showing a negative result, with the sample taken within a period of 48 hours before departure.