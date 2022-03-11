JPNN.com

JPNN.com English Bali Toll Road Project in Bali Worth Rp 24.6 Trillion to Start in June

Toll Road Project in Bali Worth Rp 24.6 Trillion to Start in June

Friday, 11 March 2022 – 16:31 GMT+7
Toll Road Project in Bali Worth Rp 24.6 Trillion to Start in June - JPNN.com English
The design of the Gilimanuk-Mengwi toll road / Credit: The PUPR Ministry

english.jpnn.com, DENPASAR - The Gilimanuk-Mengwi toll road project in Bali is starting soon.

The construction is set to begin in June 2022 and finish in November 2024.

The toll road will be the longest in Bali, spanning 96.84 km and worth Rp 24.6 trillion.

Also See:

It aims to facilitate traffic from west to east of Bali and vice versa.

The toll road will provide access to tourist places and strategic development areas currently under work.

Administratively, the toll road will cover several areas in Bali, namely Tabanan regency, Badung regency, and Jembrana regency.

Also See:

The toll road will be categorized into three sections.

Section 1, with a length of 54 km, connects Gilimanuk and Pekutatan.

The 24.6-trillion toll road project in Bali to connect Gilimanuk and Mengwi will start in June.
TAGS   Bali bali island toll road gilimanuk-mengwi toll road project bali tourism Penjaminan Infrastruktur Indonesia

RELATED NEWS