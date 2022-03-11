Toll Road Project in Bali Worth Rp 24.6 Trillion to Start in June
Friday, 11 March 2022 – 16:31 GMT+7
english.jpnn.com, DENPASAR - The Gilimanuk-Mengwi toll road project in Bali is starting soon.
The construction is set to begin in June 2022 and finish in November 2024.
The toll road will be the longest in Bali, spanning 96.84 km and worth Rp 24.6 trillion.
It aims to facilitate traffic from west to east of Bali and vice versa.
The toll road will provide access to tourist places and strategic development areas currently under work.
Administratively, the toll road will cover several areas in Bali, namely Tabanan regency, Badung regency, and Jembrana regency.
The toll road will be categorized into three sections.
Section 1, with a length of 54 km, connects Gilimanuk and Pekutatan.
