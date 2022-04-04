Former Adult Film Star Maria Ozawa Arrives in Bali
Monday, 04 April 2022 – 23:55 GMT+7
english.jpnn.com, BALI - Actress from Japan, Maria Ozawa alias Miyabi, finally arrived in Bali, Indonesia.
The news was revealed through her Instagram account.
The former adult film star uploaded a photo in Bali with other public figures.
"Touch down Bali," Maria wrote, Sunday (3/4).
The "Menculik Miyabi" actress showed her hospitality to the Indonesian people.
Maria Ozawa wished all Indonesian Muslims a happy fasting.
The post was immediately flooded with comments from netizens.
