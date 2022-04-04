Former Adult Film Star Maria Ozawa Arrives in Bali

JPNN.com

Monday, 04 April 2022 – 23:55 GMT+7
Maria Ozawa alias Miyabi / Credit: Instagram (@maria.ozawa0108)

english.jpnn.com, BALI - Actress from Japan, Maria Ozawa alias Miyabi, finally arrived in Bali, Indonesia.

The news was revealed through her Instagram account.

The former adult film star uploaded a photo in Bali with other public figures.

"Touch down Bali," Maria wrote, Sunday (3/4).

The "Menculik Miyabi" actress showed her hospitality to the Indonesian people.

Maria Ozawa wished all Indonesian Muslims a happy fasting.

The post was immediately flooded with comments from netizens.

