IBL Matches Postponed After Athletes Contract Covid-19

Sunday, 30 January 2022 – 19:36 GMT+7
An Indonesian Basketball League (IBL) match for Series 1 at the Senayan Basketball Hall, GBK, Jakarta / Credit: Ricardo, JPNN

jpnn.com, JAKARTA - Several Indonesian Basketball League (IBL) matches have been postponed after members of the participating teams were affected by Covid-19.

The first match being postponed was on Saturday (29/1) afternoon, when the Satria Muda (SM) Pertamina Jakarta were supposed to play against Evos Thunder Bogor.

The match was postponed following one SM Pertamina player testing positive for Covid-19.

Another match was postponed on Sunday (30/1), when the Indonesia Patriots were supposed to go against NSH Mountain Gold Timika. 

The second postponement followed eight members testing positive for Covid-19. They included Ali Bagir Alhadar, AA Gede Bagus, Victory Lobbu, Serigne Modou Kane, and Aldy Izzatur Rahman.

Not only the players, assistant coach Ricky Gunawan and team managers Jamin Mototoran and Renny Dwi Chandrawati also had the virus.

IBL President Director Junas Miradiarsyah said there were seven members of the Indonesian Patriots testing positive on January 26.

A day later, the IBL did a retest and another one was confirmed positive.

