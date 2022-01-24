Human Cage at Langkat Regent's House Is for Rehabilitation: Police

jpnn.com, SUMATERA UTARA - The human cage found at the Langkat Regent's house was used as a rehabilitation center for drug users, said North Sumatra Police chief Inspector General Panca Putra Simanjuntak.

The cage was established ten years ago, he added.

Previously, concerns about modern slavery occurred upon the discovery of the cage.

Panca said Langkat Regent Terbit Rencana Perangin Angin did not have a legal permit to operate the rehabilitation center.

Despite previous concerns, the two-star general said the rehabilitation was carried out well and the people were in good health.

"It turns out that there is a collaboration with the local health center and the district health office," he said.

Panca said he supported the idea of private parties building rehabilitation sites if it was realized legally.

North Sumatra is the province with the highest number of drug users in Indonesia, according to Panca.