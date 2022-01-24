Humans Caged at Langkat Regent's House

JPNN.com

Monday, 24 January 2022 – 20:14 GMT+7
Langkat Regent (middle) at the Binjai Police Headquarters after being arrested by the KPK / Credit: ANTARA, HO

jpnn.com, LANGKAT - Several people were found caged in the backyard of the house of Langkat Regent Terbit Rencana Perangin Angin.

Rights group Migrant Care alleged that it was a form of modern slavery.

"Based on the report received by Migrant Care, in the backyard of the regent's house, there are caged humans, who work in his palm oil plantation and are exploited. It is strongly suspected that this is a practice of modern slavery," said the group's migrant care study center head, Anis Hidayah, in a statement on Monday ( 24/1).

Anis said the group would report the findings to the National Human Rights Commission (Komnas HAM) immediately.

Terbit has been named a suspect by the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) over an alleged bribery case. (tan/mcr20/jpnn)

