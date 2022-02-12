Police Excavate Dead Bodies of Former Caged Inmates in Langkat

english.jpnn.com, LANGKAT - The North Sumatran Police have dismantled the graves of two people, who are thought to have died because of abuse while being locked up in a cage owned by Langkat Regent Terbit Rencana Perangin Angin.

The excavations were carried out on Saturday (12/2), involving the directorate of criminal investigation and the forensic team of the North Sumatra Police.

North Sumatra Police spokesman Senior Commissioner Hadi Wahyudi said that the police were currently exploring the deaths of former inmates at the Langkat Regent's house.

"It is suspected that they were victims of abuse," Hadi told reporters.

He said that the two graves being dismantled were located at Pondok VII Public Cemetery, Sawit Sebrang district, and the Family Cemetery of Dusun VII Suka Jahe in Purwobinangun village, Sei Bingai district, Langkat.

Hadi was not able to confirm whether investigators would dismantle more graves.

"We will do it in line with the team's findings in the field," he said. (mcr22/mcr20/jpnn)

