Puan Condemns Human Confinement at Langkat Regent's House

jpnn.com, JAKARTA - House Speaker Puan Maharani has condemned the human confinement at the Langkat Regent's house, where drug users were caged for rehabilitation.

"I strongly condemn this if human slavery has taken place in Langkat. This is a serious case and must be investigated immediately," said Puan, Wednesday (26/1).

Puan hoped that local police forces could monitor their respective regions to prevent similar incidents.

"Whatever the reason, slavery is the enemy of humanity, the enemy of civilization," said Puan.

She also highlighted the police report that the activity at the Langkat Regent's house had been illegal for 10 years.

Rehabilitation efforts by confining people in a prison-like place cannot be justified, according to her, adding that this case must be a lesson for everyone that good intentions will cause big problems if they are realized inappropriately.

"Therefore, in every action, we must really pay attention to the mechanisms and applicable laws," said Puan. (mcr8/mcr20/jpnn)

