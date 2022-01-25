JPNN.com

JPNN.com English News 27 Drug Users Caged, Families Reject Standardized Rehabilitation

27 Drug Users Caged, Families Reject Standardized Rehabilitation

Tuesday, 25 January 2022 – 18:59 GMT+7
27 Drug Users Caged, Families Reject Standardized Rehabilitation - JPNN.com English
A video shows Langkat Regent reviews caged rehab patients at his house / Credit: Langkat Info, YouTube

jpnn.com, LANGKAT - The North Sumatra Police found 27 drug users in two cages at the Langkat Regent's house.

However, when the drug users were about to be evacuated, their families confronted the police.

"The inmates' families don't want them to be taken to a standardized rehabilitation facility," said North Sumatra Police spokesman Senior Commissioner Hadi Wahyudi, Tuesday (25/1).

Also See:

Hadi said that the drug users were eventually taken by their families to their respective homes.

According to Hadi, the caged people should have been evacuated to the facility provided by the Social Agency.

The police are still investigating whether a practice of modern slavery has taken place.

Also See:

"Investigators are exploring all information and allegations," said Hadi.

The police have examined two guards at the Regent's house.

The North Sumatra Police found 27 drug users in two cages at the Langkat Regent's house.
TAGS   27 Drug Users Human Cage Langkat Regent Standardized Rehabilitation Terbit Rencana Perangin Angin

RELATED NEWS