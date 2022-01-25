27 Drug Users Caged, Families Reject Standardized Rehabilitation

jpnn.com, LANGKAT - The North Sumatra Police found 27 drug users in two cages at the Langkat Regent's house.

However, when the drug users were about to be evacuated, their families confronted the police.

"The inmates' families don't want them to be taken to a standardized rehabilitation facility," said North Sumatra Police spokesman Senior Commissioner Hadi Wahyudi, Tuesday (25/1).

Hadi said that the drug users were eventually taken by their families to their respective homes.

According to Hadi, the caged people should have been evacuated to the facility provided by the Social Agency.

The police are still investigating whether a practice of modern slavery has taken place.

"Investigators are exploring all information and allegations," said Hadi.

The police have examined two guards at the Regent's house.