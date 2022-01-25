Police Investigate 11 Witnesses After Caged Drug Users Found

jpnn.com, LANGKAT - The North Sumatra Police are continuing to explore the discovery of a human cage in the backyard of the Langkat Regent's house.

North Sumatra Police spokesman Senior Commissioner Hadi Wahyudi said that there were 11 witnesses being questioned by the police.

Among them were the guards at the Regent's house, local residents, and the people living in the human cage themselves, he said.

"There are guards, local residents, the inmates," Hadi said, Tuesday (25/1).

The cage resembling a prison was found when Langkat Regent Terbit Rencana Perangin Angin was arrested by the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) on Tuesday (18/1).

It raised concerns that the cage was used to punish Terbit's palm oil plantation workers.

However, according to initial police investigations, the cage was set up by Terbit as a rehabilitation center for drug addicts.

The cage was built 10 years ago, but it still does not have an official permit from the government.