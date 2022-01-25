Police Investigate 11 Witnesses After Caged Drug Users Found
jpnn.com, LANGKAT - The North Sumatra Police are continuing to explore the discovery of a human cage in the backyard of the Langkat Regent's house.
North Sumatra Police spokesman Senior Commissioner Hadi Wahyudi said that there were 11 witnesses being questioned by the police.
Among them were the guards at the Regent's house, local residents, and the people living in the human cage themselves, he said.
"There are guards, local residents, the inmates," Hadi said, Tuesday (25/1).
The cage resembling a prison was found when Langkat Regent Terbit Rencana Perangin Angin was arrested by the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) on Tuesday (18/1).
It raised concerns that the cage was used to punish Terbit's palm oil plantation workers.
However, according to initial police investigations, the cage was set up by Terbit as a rehabilitation center for drug addicts.
The cage was built 10 years ago, but it still does not have an official permit from the government.
Eleven witnesses are being questioned by the police after the discovery of a human cage.
RELATED NEWS
- Molotov Cocktail Thrown into Ketapang Regent Hall During Ceremony
- 27 Drug Users Caged, Families Reject Standardized Rehabilitation
- Boyolali Woman Might Have Wrongly Accused Rape: Police
- Bruises on Drug Users Caged in Langkat Not Due to Torture: Police
- Doctor Denies Vaccinating Students in Medan with Empty Syringes
- Human Cage at Langkat Regent's House Is for Rehabilitation: Police