Bruises on Drug Users Caged in Langkat Not Due to Torture: Police

jpnn.com, LANGKAT - Bruises found on the bodies of caged humans at the Langkat Regent's house were not due to torture, said North Sumatran Police chief Inspector General Panca Putra Simanjuntak.

Panca said he had visited the place, who was said to be a rehabilitation center for drug users.

He said he was there when the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) arrested Langkat Regent Terbit Rencana Perangin Angin for alleged bribery.

"We backed up the KPK and searched the Langkat Regent's private house. We found that there was a place resembling a cage containing three to four people at that time," Panca told reporters, Monday (24/1).

The two-star general said that the drug users had only been caged for one or two days.

Panca said the bruises they suffered was not because of torture, but it was the result of them resisting the rehabilitation process.

The police will examine the case further.

"This is still in process. We will continue to investigate," he said. (mcr22/mcr20/jpnn)

This news has been broadcast on JPNN.com with the title: Konon Kerangkeng di Rumah Bupati Langkat untuk Rehab, kok Penghuninya Memar-Memar?