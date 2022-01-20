JPNN.com

JPNN.com English News KPK Arrests Surabaya Judge Itong Isnaeni

KPK Arrests Surabaya Judge Itong Isnaeni

Thursday, 20 January 2022 – 22:31 GMT+7
KPK Arrests Surabaya Judge Itong Isnaeni - JPNN.com English
Itong Isnaeni Hidayat arrived at the KPK Headquarters in South Jakarta on Thursday (20/1) evening / Credit: Fathan

jpnn.com, JAKARTA - The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has arrested Surabaya District Court judge Itong Isnaeni Hidayat on suspicion of bribery.

Itong arrived at the KPK Headquarters in South Jakarta on Thursday (20/1) evening.

Acting KPK spokesman Ali Fikri said his commission had arrested five people, whose professions were in both the public and private sectors.

Also See:

"We also secured evidence of hundreds of millions in rupiah denominations, which are still being counted by examiners," Ali said. 

The case is still developing. (tan/mcr20/jpnn)  

This news has been broadcast on JPNN.com with the title: Lihat Nih, Hakim Itong Isnaeni Tiba di Gedung KPK

The KPK has arrested Surabaya District Court judge Itong Isnaeni Hidayat.
TAGS   KPK Surabaya Judge Itong Isnaeni Bribery

RELATED NEWS