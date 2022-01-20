KPK Arrests Surabaya Judge Itong Isnaeni
Thursday, 20 January 2022 – 22:31 GMT+7
jpnn.com, JAKARTA - The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has arrested Surabaya District Court judge Itong Isnaeni Hidayat on suspicion of bribery.
Itong arrived at the KPK Headquarters in South Jakarta on Thursday (20/1) evening.
Acting KPK spokesman Ali Fikri said his commission had arrested five people, whose professions were in both the public and private sectors.
Also See:
"We also secured evidence of hundreds of millions in rupiah denominations, which are still being counted by examiners," Ali said.
The case is still developing. (tan/mcr20/jpnn)
This news has been broadcast on JPNN.com with the title: Lihat Nih, Hakim Itong Isnaeni Tiba di Gedung KPK
The KPK has arrested Surabaya District Court judge Itong Isnaeni Hidayat.
RELATED NEWS
- Female Police Officer Fired for Having Affair, Police Chief Sued
- NTB Residents Dismantle Mosque's Roof Resembling That of Church
- Four Men Arrested for Death of TNI Member, Three Named Suspects
- Man Allegedly Molests 7-Year-Old Autistic Boy in Bekasi
- Group of Four Kill TNI Member in North Jakarta
- Two Sisters Among Three Children Drown in Public Bath in Toba