KPK Arrests Surabaya Judge Itong Isnaeni

jpnn.com, JAKARTA - The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has arrested Surabaya District Court judge Itong Isnaeni Hidayat on suspicion of bribery.

Itong arrived at the KPK Headquarters in South Jakarta on Thursday (20/1) evening.

Acting KPK spokesman Ali Fikri said his commission had arrested five people, whose professions were in both the public and private sectors.

"We also secured evidence of hundreds of millions in rupiah denominations, which are still being counted by examiners," Ali said.

The case is still developing. (tan/mcr20/jpnn)

This news has been broadcast on JPNN.com with the title: Lihat Nih, Hakim Itong Isnaeni Tiba di Gedung KPK