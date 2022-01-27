Komnas HAM Inspects Human Cages at Langkat Regent's House

jpnn.com, LANGKAT - The National Human Rights Commission (Komnas HAM) has inspected human cages found in the private house of Langkat Regent Terbit Rencana Perangin Angin in Raja Tengah village, Kuala district, Langkat, North Sumatra.

The inspection on Wednesday (26/1) was to follow up on a report by rights group Migrant CARE that suspected modern slavery had taken place.

Komnas HAM Commissioner Mohammad Choirul Anam led the monitoring and investigation, accompanied by North Sumatra Police chief Inspector General Panca Putra Simanjuntak.

Arriving at the location, they immediately checked the condition of the two cages measuring 36 square meters.

"Usually, we call these prison-like, serving as institutions for recovery and so on," Choirul said.

According to Choirul, the patients there could not leave the place whenever they wanted.

Similar conditions also occurred in a number of other areas, including on the island of Java.

"Komnas HAM has also dispatched teams to several places of this type, for example nursing homes for the recovery of those with mental disabilities. Well, they have similar characteristics," Choirul said.