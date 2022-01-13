JPNN.com

JPNN.com English News Regent Abdul Gafur Mas'ud Allegedly Involved in Bribery: KPK

Regent Abdul Gafur Mas'ud Allegedly Involved in Bribery: KPK

Thursday, 13 January 2022 – 15:54 GMT+7
Regent Abdul Gafur Mas'ud Allegedly Involved in Bribery: KPK - JPNN.com English
KPK acting spokesperson Ali Fikri / Credit: KPK

jpnn.com, JAKARTA - The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has confirmed that North Penajam Paser Regent Abdul Gafur Mas'ud was detained on Wednesday (12/1) over an alleged bribery case.

"We have detained state officials in the North Penajam Paser area on suspicion of accepting bribes and gratuities," said KPK deputy chairman Nurul Ghufron.

A total of 11 people were detained by the KPK, said KPK acting spokesperson Ali Fikri in his statement, Thursday (13/1).

Also See:

Apart from Abdul, there were 10 unidentified officials who were detained.

Ali said that Abdul was detained in Jakarta.

The detainees are still undergoing intensive examination. (tan/mcr20/jpnn)

Also See:

This news has been broadcast on JPNN.com with the title: Bupati PPU Abdul Gafur Mas'ud Kena OTT di Jakarta, Ternyata Ini Kasusnya

The KPK has said that North Penajam Paser Regent Abdul Gafur Mas'ud was detained over an alleged bribery case.
TAGS   Abdul Gafur Masud North Penajam Paser Bribery KPK

RELATED NEWS