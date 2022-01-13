Regent Abdul Gafur Mas'ud Allegedly Involved in Bribery: KPK
jpnn.com, JAKARTA - The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has confirmed that North Penajam Paser Regent Abdul Gafur Mas'ud was detained on Wednesday (12/1) over an alleged bribery case.
"We have detained state officials in the North Penajam Paser area on suspicion of accepting bribes and gratuities," said KPK deputy chairman Nurul Ghufron.
A total of 11 people were detained by the KPK, said KPK acting spokesperson Ali Fikri in his statement, Thursday (13/1).
Apart from Abdul, there were 10 unidentified officials who were detained.
Ali said that Abdul was detained in Jakarta.
The detainees are still undergoing intensive examination. (tan/mcr20/jpnn)
