KPK Detains North Penajam Paser Regent, 10 Other Officials
jpnn.com, JAKARTA - The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has detained North Penajam Paser Regent Abdul Gafur Mas'ud in East Kalimantan and 10 other unidentified officials.
"KPK has arrested one of the regents in the East Kalimantan region, namely the North Penajam Paser Regent, and ten other people," KPK chairman Firli Bahuri said, Thursday (13/1).
Firli said the KPK had obtained a number of evidence items before detaining Abdul, who is a member of the Democratic Party.
However, the KPK did not reveal the reason why Abdul was detained and what evidence the KPK had.
The commission also kept secret the identities of the other 10 officials.
Meanwhile, KPK acting spokesperson Ali Fikri said the detainees were currently under intensive investigation by the enforcement task force.
Also See:
The KPK has 24 hours to determine the legal status of the detainees. (tan/fat/mcr20/jpnn)
This news has been broadcast on JPNN.com with the title: Bupati Penajam Paser Utara Kena OTT KPK Bersama 10 Orang, Siapa Saja?
The KPK has detained North Penajam Paser Regent Abdul Gafur Mas'ud and 10 other unidentified officials.
RELATED NEWS
- Baubau Mayor AS Tamrin Dies at 69
- Four Accused Drug Couriers Sentenced to Death in Aceh
- Jakarta Man Allegedly Burns Friend's Toddler Son for Revenge
- Regent Abdul Gafur Mas'ud Allegedly Involved in Bribery: KPK
- 8-Year-Old Girl Reports Stepmother's Torture to Teacher
- TNI Personnel Allegedly Burned Down Journalist's House in Aceh