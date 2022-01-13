KPK Detains North Penajam Paser Regent, 10 Other Officials

jpnn.com, JAKARTA - The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has detained North Penajam Paser Regent Abdul Gafur Mas'ud in East Kalimantan and 10 other unidentified officials.

"KPK has arrested one of the regents in the East Kalimantan region, namely the North Penajam Paser Regent, and ten other people," KPK chairman Firli Bahuri said, Thursday (13/1).

Firli said the KPK had obtained a number of evidence items before detaining Abdul, who is a member of the Democratic Party.

However, the KPK did not reveal the reason why Abdul was detained and what evidence the KPK had.

The commission also kept secret the identities of the other 10 officials.

Meanwhile, KPK acting spokesperson Ali Fikri said the detainees were currently under intensive investigation by the enforcement task force.

The KPK has 24 hours to determine the legal status of the detainees. (tan/fat/mcr20/jpnn)

