Former Garuda Stewardess Involved in Alleged Bribery Case
jpnn.com, JAKARTA - Former Garuda Indonesia flight attendant Siwi Widi Purwanti has allegedly received bribes from Muhammad Farsha Kautsar, the son of an official from the Tax Directorate General, Wawan Ridwan.
Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) acting spokesperson Ali Fikri said his party would summon Siwi during the trial for the alleged tax fraud.
"We will definitely summon witnesses who are relevant to the alleged fraud," Fikri said, Thursday (27/1).
Siwi allegedly received Rp 647.85 million from Farsha.
Wawan was charged with money laundering after allegedly hiding his wealth by transferring it to a number of people, including Siwi.
He allegedly committed the crime with the help of Farsha.
Moreover, the father and son allegedly spent some money from bribes to buy land, cars, and luxury watches. (tan/mcr20/jpnn)
