Medan Police Chief Riko Sunarko Fired for Alleged Bribery

Saturday, 22 January 2022 – 23:57 GMT+7
North Sumatra Police chief Inspector General Panca Putra Simanjuntak / Credit: Finta Rahyuni, JPNN

jpnn.com, MEDAN - Medan Police chief Senior Commissioner Riko Sunarko has been fired for allegedly accepting bribes from the wife of a drug dealer.

North Sumatra Police chief Inspector General Panca Putra Simanjuntak appointed superintendent Senior Commissioner Armia Fahmi as the daily executive replacing Sunarko temporarily.

"Starting today, Riko Sunarko will be replaced as we continue the investigation," Panca told reporters at the North Sumatra Police Headquarters in Medan, Friday (21/1) night.

Previously, Sunarko and other Medan Police officials were caught receiving Rp 300 million from the wive of a drug dealer.

National Police spokesman Inspector General Dedi Prasetyo said that the North Sumatra Police was currently investigating the case.

"If proven guilty, strict sanctions will be given," Dedi said in Jakarta, Monday (17/1). (antara/mcr20/jpnn)

