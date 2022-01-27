JPNN.com

JPNN.com English Indonesia Ex-Garuda Stewardess Siwi Widi to Hand Over Bribe Money to KPK

Ex-Garuda Stewardess Siwi Widi to Hand Over Bribe Money to KPK

Thursday, 27 January 2022 – 23:58 GMT+7
Ex-Garuda Stewardess Siwi Widi to Hand Over Bribe Money to KPK - JPNN.com English
Former Garuda Indonesia flight attendant Siwi Widi Purwanti / Credit: Antara

jpnn.com, JAKARTA - Former Garuda Indonesia flight attendant Siwi Widi Purwanti promised to hand over the money allegedly bribed by Muhammad Farsha Kautsar, the son of an official of the Tax Directorate General, Wawan Ridwan.

Siwi allegedly received Rp 647.85 million from Farsha.

"She is cooperative and will return over Rp 648 million," said Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) acting spokesman Ali Fikri at the KPK Building, South Jakarta, Thursday (27/1).

Also See:

Fikri said the anti-corruption agency had included Siwi on the witness list.

"There has been a commitment, so we will wait for it. We'll see when the trial process begins. We'll definitely call the witnesses," said Fikri.

Wawan was charged with money laundering after allegedly hiding his wealth by transferring it to a number of people, including Siwi.

Also See:

He allegedly committed the crime with the help of Farsha. 

Moreover, the father and son allegedly spent some money from bribes to buy land, cars, and luxury watches. (tan/mcr20/jpnn)

This news has been broadcast on JPNN.com with the title: Eks Pramugari Garuda Siwi Widi Berjanji Serahkan Duit ke KPK, Begini Kasusnya

Siwi Widi Purwanti has promised to hand over the money allegedly bribed by Muhammad Farsha Kautsar.
TAGS   Siwi Widi Purwanti Ex-Garuda Garuda Indonesia Bribe Money KPK Muhammad Farsha Kautsar Wawan Ridwan

RELATED NEWS