Ex-Garuda Stewardess Siwi Widi to Hand Over Bribe Money to KPK

jpnn.com, JAKARTA - Former Garuda Indonesia flight attendant Siwi Widi Purwanti promised to hand over the money allegedly bribed by Muhammad Farsha Kautsar, the son of an official of the Tax Directorate General, Wawan Ridwan.

Siwi allegedly received Rp 647.85 million from Farsha.

"She is cooperative and will return over Rp 648 million," said Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) acting spokesman Ali Fikri at the KPK Building, South Jakarta, Thursday (27/1).

Also See: Former Garuda Stewardess Involved in Alleged Bribery Case

Fikri said the anti-corruption agency had included Siwi on the witness list.

"There has been a commitment, so we will wait for it. We'll see when the trial process begins. We'll definitely call the witnesses," said Fikri.

Wawan was charged with money laundering after allegedly hiding his wealth by transferring it to a number of people, including Siwi.

He allegedly committed the crime with the help of Farsha.

Moreover, the father and son allegedly spent some money from bribes to buy land, cars, and luxury watches. (tan/mcr20/jpnn)

This news has been broadcast on JPNN.com with the title: Eks Pramugari Garuda Siwi Widi Berjanji Serahkan Duit ke KPK, Begini Kasusnya