Erick Thohir Reports Garuda to AGO for Alleged Corruption

Wednesday, 12 January 2022 – 10:44 GMT+7
A Garuda Indonesia aircraft / Credit: Soetomo Samsu, JPNN

jpnn.com, JAKARTA - State-Owned Enterprises Minister Erick Thohir has reported state-owned airline PT Garuda Indonesia to the Attorney General's Office (AGO) regarding an alleged corruption in the procurement of the ATR 72-600 series aircraft.

According to Erick, this was part of the government's plan to save Garuda.

"We have evidence from the investigative audit, so it's not just an accusation," Erick told reporters at the AGO, Jakarta, Tuesday (11/1).

In the last two years, Garuda has been hit by a financial storm due to past mismanagement, which has caused the company's debt to swell to more than Rp 140 trillion.

The State-Owned Enterprises Ministry then took restructuring steps to save the company.

Erick emphasized that his ministry would focus on transforming Garuda to be more accountable, professional, and transparent.

"This is not just about arresting or punishing certain individuals, but improving the overall administration," he said.

Attorney General ST Burhanuddin expressed his support for the efforts done by Erick to clean up various state-owned companies, including Garuda.

