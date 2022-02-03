JPNN.com

JPNN.com English Indonesia Ex-Garuda Stewardess Siwi Widi Returns 647 Million Rupiah to KPK

Ex-Garuda Stewardess Siwi Widi Returns 647 Million Rupiah to KPK

Thursday, 03 February 2022 – 17:43 GMT+7
Ex-Garuda Stewardess Siwi Widi Returns 647 Million Rupiah to KPK - JPNN.com English
Former Garuda Indonesia flight attendant Siwi Widi Purwanti / Credit: Antara

jpnn.com, JAKARTA - Former Garuda flight attendant Siwi Widi Purwanti has returned Rp 647.85 million to the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK).

The money was allegedly sent by a former official of the Tax Directorate General, Wawan Ridwan, who allegedly committed money laundering.

"Witness Siwi Widi has returned all the money she allegedly enjoyed," said KPK acting spokesman Ali Fikri in a press release, Wednesday (2/2).

Also See:

Fikri said the KPK appreciated Siwi's cooperative attitude, but this did not mean that Siwi had passed the trial in the Wawan case.

"Of course, we hope that the witness will also be cooperative in attending [the trial] when her testimony is needed before the panel of judges," said Fikri.

As previously reported, Wawan was charged over money laundering offences.

Also See:

He allegedly disguised his wealth by transferring it to a number of people, one of whom was Siwi.

Wawan allegedly committed the crime with his biological son, Muhammad Farsha Kautsar.

Former Garuda flight attendant Siwi Widi Purwanti has returned Rp 647.85 million to the KPK.
TAGS   Garuda Stewardess Siwi Widi Siwi Widi Purwanti 647 Million KPK Wawan Ridwan money laundering Muhammad Farsha Kautsar

RELATED NEWS