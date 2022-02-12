Former KPK Investigator Says Current Chair Has Uncontrollable Power

english.jpnn.com, JAKARTA - Former Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) investigator Aulia Postiera has said that the current leadership of the anti-corruption agency rules with no control.

This was in response to the issuance of KPK Regulation Number 1/2022 concerning KPK personnel.

The regulation rules out the possibility of former KPK employees dismissed through the civic knowledge test (TWK) to return to the anti-corruption agency.

"They are in full power at the KPK. They are free to do whatever they want. It's as if they have no control," Aulia told JPNN.com, Friday (11/2).

According to him, the uncontrollable power of the KPK leadership was evident from the dismissal of 57 employees through the TWK.

Aulia assessed that such conditions were dangerous for the KPK and efforts to eradicate corruption in Indonesia.

He said the removal of the 57 employees was carried out systematically.

This argument, continued Aulia, was in accordance with the results of the examination by the National Commission on Human Rights (Komnas HAM) and the Ombudsman.