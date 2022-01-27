Petition Made to Support Ubedilah's Report Against Jokowi's Sons

jpnn.com, JAKARTA - Jakarta State University lecturer Ubedilah Badrun's steps to report Kaesang Pangarep and Gibran Rakabuming Raka to the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) received support from various elements.

The lecturer, who is also a former 1998 activist, urged the KPK to investigate alleged corruptions involving President Joko Widodo's sons.

Based on JPNN.com's observations, a petition has been made on behalf of Exponent 1998 and the Anti-KKN Society.

The petition created on Change.org has received over 9,000 signatures as of Thursday (27/1) morning.

The petition states that Ubedilah's report is in line with the joint commitment to Law Number 28/1999 regarding the realization of a state that is free from corruption, collusion, and nepotism in accordance with the mandate and ideals of the 1998 reform.

"It's not a new thing that alleged collusion in a business always involve third and even fourth parties to deceive anti-corruption observers. Therefore, the KPK must be detailed and independent in verifying this report," the petition says.

Ubedilah was questioned by the KPK on Wednesday (26/1).

"The examination took almost two hours. We also brought additional documents to strengthen our report," Ubedilah said at the KPK Building in Jakarta. (fat/mcr20/jpnn)

