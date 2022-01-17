Group of Four Kill TNI Member in North Jakarta

jpnn.com, JAKARTA UTARA - A group of four allegedly killed an Indonesian Military (TNI) member on Jalan Pluit Selatan Raya, Penjaringan, North Jakarta, Sunday (16/1) early morning.

Jakarta Police spokesman Senior Commissioner Endra Zulpan said the TNI member, identified as Sahdi (22), was killed by a sharp weapon.

The police have questioned a total of eight witnesses, who were with the victim when he was killed. Some of them were also attacked.

The incident began when four unidentified people on two motorbikes approached the victim and the witnesses, asking whether or not they were from Kupang.

A witness named Sofyan then replied that he was not from Kupang, but Lampung.

"After that, the perpetrators asked the victim and the victim did not answer," said Zulpan in his statement, Monday (17/1).

Because Sahdi did not pay attention to the perpetrators' question, a quarrel broke out.

"One perpetrator in a black shirt strangled Sahdi's neck," said Zulpan.