Two Killed in Mini Cooper Accident in North Jakarta
jpnn.com, JAKARTA UTARA - A single accident involving a Mini Cooper occurred on Jalan Gading Kirana, North Jakarta, on Wednesday (2/2) early morning.
The driver with the initials MR and passenger MAS were killed in the accident. Another one was injured.
North Jakarta Police traffic unit head Adjutant Commissioner Edy Wibowo said the incident began when the Mini Cooper drove from west to east.
The driver lost control when he arrived near the Ruko Pojok Busana.
"The driver hit a flower pot, then a power pole, and finally a tree. It then rolled over," said Edy in his statement, Wednesday (2/2).
He said the driver and the passenger died at the scene.
"Meanwhile, another passenger with the initials FOM was injured," said Edy. (cr3/mcr20/jpnn)
