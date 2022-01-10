JPNN.com

JPNN.com English News Prisoner in Agam Found Hanging Dead While Plastic Handcuffed

Prisoner in Agam Found Hanging Dead While Plastic Handcuffed

Monday, 10 January 2022 – 18:48 GMT+7
Prisoner in Agam Found Hanging Dead While Plastic Handcuffed - JPNN.com English
Illustration of a dead body / Credit: JPNN

jpnn.com, AGAM - Syafrizal alias Paron (34), a prisoner in the Lubukbasung Correctional Institution, Agam regency, West Sumatra, was found dead hanging from raffia strands in his solitary confinement room, Monday (10/1) morning.

He was found dead by officers who carried out a morning patrol.

Lubukbasung Correctional Institution head Suroto said that he had reported the incident to the Agam Police and the Manggopoh community health center, which would investigate the cause of Syafrizal's death.

Also See:

An initial investigation pointed to a suicide.

"In addition, we made a report to the Law and Human Rights Ministry's West Sumatra Office and the correctional division," Suroto said.

He added that the inmate was a 5.4-year verdict for narcotics abuse.

Also See:

Syafrizal was arrested on April 16, 2021. He escaped from the prison by climbing over the fence on August 28, 2021.

He was arrested again in Tiku, Tanjungmutiara, on January 7. A member of the Agam Police shot his left calf as he was trying to run.

A prisoner in the Lubukbasung Correctional Institution, Agam regency, West Sumatra, was found hanging dead.
TAGS   Prisoner Agam Hanging Dead Plastic Handcuff

RELATED NEWS