Prisoner in Agam Found Hanging Dead While Plastic Handcuffed

jpnn.com, AGAM - Syafrizal alias Paron (34), a prisoner in the Lubukbasung Correctional Institution, Agam regency, West Sumatra, was found dead hanging from raffia strands in his solitary confinement room, Monday (10/1) morning.

He was found dead by officers who carried out a morning patrol.

Lubukbasung Correctional Institution head Suroto said that he had reported the incident to the Agam Police and the Manggopoh community health center, which would investigate the cause of Syafrizal's death.

Also See: Successful Businessman in Bali Found Hanging Dead

An initial investigation pointed to a suicide.

"In addition, we made a report to the Law and Human Rights Ministry's West Sumatra Office and the correctional division," Suroto said.

He added that the inmate was a 5.4-year verdict for narcotics abuse.

Also See: Australian Wife Finds Husband Hanging Dead on Terrace in Lombok

Syafrizal was arrested on April 16, 2021. He escaped from the prison by climbing over the fence on August 28, 2021.

He was arrested again in Tiku, Tanjungmutiara, on January 7. A member of the Agam Police shot his left calf as he was trying to run.