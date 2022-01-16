British Man Found Dead With Multiple Stab Wounds in Bali

jpnn.com, BALI - The tragic death of a British man named Harper Matthew (48) still leaves a question mark.

Although the initial suspicion was that the victim committed suicide, the police are still investigating other possibilities, considering the condition of the victim's body when it was found in a housing complex in the Taman Giri Mumbul neighborhood, Benoa sub-district, South Kuta, Badung, last Thursday (13/1).

Matthew was found dead with stab wounds to the chest and both sides of the abdomen, as well as an open wound to the neck allegedly slashed by a 7-centimeter-long sharp weapon.

The victim's body was discovered when the victim's partner named Emmy called Rizka Irmalasari, the owner of the house where Matthew stayed, to let her in as she was outside.

Rizka, who later became a witness in the case, was on the second floor. After going down to the first floor, she found the victim lying on the floor in front of a refrigerator. Meanwhile, the victim's partner and several local residents were at the door.

"The victim and his partner stayed at the witness's house that night," South Kuta Police chief Commissioner I Ketut Sugiarta Yoga told the media.

Emmy immediately pressed the wound on the victim's chest to stop the bleeding while they were waiting for an ambulance.

Matthew was rushed to the Unud Hospital in Jimbaran, where he was declared dead. (lia/mcr20/jpnn)

