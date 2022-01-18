Four Men Arrested for Death of TNI Member, Three Named Suspects

jpnn.com, JAKARTA - The Jakarta Police have arrested four men for the death of an Indonesian Military (TNI) member in North Jakarta. Three of the arrestees have been named suspects.

"We have named three people suspects, while the other one is still under examination," said Jakarta Police general crime director Senior Commissioner Tubagus Ade Hidayat, Tuesday (18/1).

The incident occurred on Jalan Pluit Selatan Raya, Penjaringan, North Jakarta, Sunday (16/1).

The TNI member, identified as Sahdi (22), was killed by a sharp weapon.

Two witnesses, who were with the victim when he was killed, were also attacked.

"The two people, who are civilians, are still being treated in hospital for serious injuries," said Tubagus. (cr3/mcr20/jpnn)

