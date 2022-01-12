TNI Personnel Allegedly Burned Down Journalist's House in Aceh

jpnn.com, ACEH - A journalist's house in Aceh was allegedly burned down by TNI personnel in July 2019, said the Aceh chapter of the Alliance of Independent Journalists (AJI Aceh).

The journalist was Asnawi Luwi, who wrote for the Serambi Indonesia publication.

AJI Aceh chairperson Juli Amin said his team had conducted an investigation for several days after the incident occurred in Southeast Aceh.

"We conclude that the incident was purely triggered by a news report," Juli said in Banda Aceh, Tuesday (11/1).

He added that Asnawi's wife and children had been severely traumatized by the incident.

According to Juli, the perpetrators also threatened to kill Asnawi and his family.

"We don't want the perpetrators to be punished only for [the incident] because there was also a death threat," said Juli.

The Aceh Police has handed over the case to the Iskandar Muda Military Police. (ant/fat/mcr20/jpnn)

