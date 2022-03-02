General Andika Perkasa Tests Positive for Covid-19
english.jpnn.com, JAKARTA - The Commander of the Indonesian national armed forces, General Andika Perkasa, has tested positive for Covid-19.
He was absent from the military-police leadership meeting on Tuesday (1/3).
This was conveyed by President Joko Widodo when giving his remark during the meeting.
Jokowi said that Andika was represented by Navy Chief of Staff Admiral Yudo Margono.
"This morning, [Andika] was represented by the Navy Chief of Staff because he just contracted Covid-19," said Jokowi, Tuesday (1/3).
In his speech, Jokowi asked military and police personnel to maintain discipline in the chain of command.
In addition, Jokowi also spoke about world issues such as the Covid-19 pandemic, the 4.0 industrial revolution, and the Russia-Ukraine war.
Yudo revealed that Andika was asymptomatic.
TNI Commander General Andika Perkasa has tested positive for Covid-19.
RELATED NEWS
- Under Rizieq's Command, 212 PA Ready to Storm Gus Yaqut's Office
- Indonesia Sets New Quarantine Policies for International Travelers
- Presidential Advisor Arifin Panigoro Dies at 76
- Manpower Ministry to Launch Job Loss Benefit for Laid-Off Workers
- Jokowi Expresses Concerns About Disaster Issues
- Omicron Cases Exceed Delta, Government Braces Health Facilities