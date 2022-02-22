TNI Detains Special Staff Member for 'Acting Without Authority'

english.jpnn.com, JAKARTA - The Indonesian Military (TNI) has detained a special staff member to the Army Chief of Staff, Brigadier General Junior Tumilaar.

He was sent to the military detention center in Cimanggis, Depok, West Java.

During his detention, Junior reportedly wrote to the Army Chief of Staff General Dudung Abdurachman.

Photos of the handwritten letter circulated on social media on Monday (21/2).

Through the letter, Junior, who was sick with stomach acid, asked to be evacuated to the hospital.

He also asked for forgiveness, saying he would enter a retirement age soon.

Junior was detained after defending the residents of Bojong Koneng, Babakan Madang, Bogor regency, who were victims of an eviction by PT Sentul City.

Dudung said that Junior had carried out tasks and acted on behalf of the Special Staff without authority and permission from his superior.