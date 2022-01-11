JPNN.com

JPNN.com English News Jokowi's Sons, Gibran and Kaesang, Accused of Corruption

Jokowi's Sons, Gibran and Kaesang, Accused of Corruption

Tuesday, 11 January 2022 – 09:58 GMT+7
Jokowi's Sons, Gibran and Kaesang, Accused of Corruption - JPNN.com English
Kaesang Pangarep and Gibran Rakabuming Raka / Credit: Romensy Augustino, JPNN

jpnn.com, JAKARTA - Two sons of President Joko Widodo, namely Gibran Rakabuming Raka and Kaesang Pangarep, were reported to the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) by a lecturer at the Jakarta State University (UNJ), Ubedilah Badrun, Monday (10/1).

Both were accused to have committed fraud through their joint company.

Ubedilah said it was suspicious that the company received billions of rupiah in funds.

Also See:

"It is a big question mark when young people who have just started a company can easily get a capital investment with a quite fantastic figure," he said at the KPK Building, South Jakarta, Monday (10/1).

Although he did not mention the name of the company, Ubedilah accused that there were irregularities in the process of equity participation for the company.

He said that he had submitted supporting evidence to the KPK, which included company documents that could be accessed by the public under certain conditions, as well as proofs of investment from venture capitalists through the news.

Also See:

Gibran, who is the Mayor of Surakarta, admitted that he did not know about the report against him and Kaesang.

"What corruption?" Gibran told reporters in Surakarta, Monday (10/1) afternoon.

Gibran Rakabuming Raka and Kaesang Pangarep were reported to the KPK by Ubedilah Badrun.
TAGS   Jokowi Sons Gibran Gibran Rakabuming Raka Kaesang Kaesang Pangarep corruption KPK Ubedilah Badrun

RELATED NEWS