Jokowi Pushes for Ratification of Sexual Violence Bill, Finally

jpnn.com, JAKARTA - President Joko Widodo has pushed for steps to accelerate the ratification of the sexual violence eradication bill, which has been long overdue in the House of Representatives.

According to the President, the protection of victims of sexual violence needs to be a common concern.

"I have been closely watching the sexual violence eradication bill, since it was being formed in 2016 until now being processed in the House," Jokowi said, Tuesday (4/1).

He ordered Law and Human Rights Minister Tjahjo Kumolo and Women's Empowerment and Child Protection Minister Bintang Puspayoga to immediately discuss the bill with the House and accelerate its ratification process.

In addition, Jokowi has also asked the government task force handling the sexual violence eradication bill to immediately prepare a problem inventory list against the draft bill.

"I hope that the bill will soon be ratified so that it can provide maximum protection for victims of sexual violence in the country," said Jokowi. (tan/mcr20/jpnn)

